Amazon Kicks Off Inaugural 'Big Spring Sale' Open to All Shoppers with Seasonal Discounts Galore

Amazon.Com Inc AMZN is set to launch a “Big Spring Sale” next week, featuring discounts on various seasonal items that are accessible not only to Prime members.

Starting March 20 in North America, the sale marks the first time Amazon has hosted such an event in the first quarter, breaking from the tradition of its Prime Day event exclusive to Prime subscribers.

Shoppers can look forward to deals on spring fashion, fitness products, outdoor furniture, Amazon-branded devices, and other warm weather essentials without needing the Prime membership, which offers benefits like free shipping and video streaming for $139 per year or $14.99 a month in the U.S., CNBC reports.

This initiative comes as Amazon broadens its range of shopping events, including “Prime Big Deal Days” in the fall, a 48-hour “Pet Day,” and a pre-holiday beauty sale, responding to consumers’ continued appetite for discounts amid persistent inflation.

Although inflation has dropped from its peak in mid-2022, it still surpasses the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, with consumer prices rising 3.2% in February year over year, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

As Amazon introduces this spring sale, it also navigates increasing competition from low-cost retailers like Temu and Shein.

During the Big Deal Days event on October 10-11, Amazon revealed that Prime members enjoyed savings of over $1 billion on a vast selection of items, with “millions” of these items already shipped to customers in the U.S., per BofA analyst.

The event marked the first time in October that shoppers could place orders through Amazon’s Buy with Prime feature, contributing to selling over 150 million items from third-party sellers.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via SPDR Select Sector Fund – Consumer Discretionary XLY and Vanguard Consumer Discretion ETF VCR.

Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 1.11% at $178.49 on the last check Thursday.

