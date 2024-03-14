'We Are Back:' Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Berlin Gigafactory With Son As Production Resumes After Arson Attack

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday visited the company’s gigafactory in Berlin with his son after the factory resumed production following a week-long pause caused by an arson attack.

What Happened: “We are back,” Tesla wrote on X on Wednesday, formerly Twitter. The post was adjoined by a short video showcasing the Berlin gigafactory’s transition from a darkened factory on a production pause to an actively manufacturing car factory.

The company CEO also took to X to thank the team in Berlin and the community for helping the factory get back online. He visited the factory on Wednesday, dressed in a black t-shirt and accompanied by his toddler son, X.

According to the Instagram profile that tracks the CEO’s private jet, Musk landed in Berlin and subsequently took off to France in about four hours.

Why It Matters: The German factory lost power and was forced to halt production on Tuesday, March. 5, following an arson attack nearby. A far-left activist organization named the "Vulkan" Group claimed responsibility for the incident in which no one was injured.

The factory was subsequently reconnected to the electricity grid on Monday at 8:45 p.m. local time.

As per Tesla's 2023 annual report, the factory currently has an installed annual vehicle capacity of 375,000 Model Y vehicles. The company is currently looking to expand the plant to double its capacity for battery production to 100 gigawatt hours and car production to 1 million units annually.

