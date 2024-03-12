Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Say Hold These 3 Financial Stocks With Over 6% Dividend Yields

Loading... Loading...

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the financial sector.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. NYCB

Dividend Yield: 6.15%

6.15% Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Christopher Mcgratty maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $7.5 to $3.75 on March 11, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Christopher Mcgratty maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $7.5 to $3.75 on March 11, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $5 to $3.5 on March 7, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $5 to $3.5 on March 7, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%. Recent News: On March 6, New York Community Bancorp announced an equity investment of over $1 billion by investors including Liberty Strategic Capital, Hudson Bay and Reverence Capital.

Main Street Capital Corporation MAIN

Dividend Yield: 6.26%

6.26% Truist Securities analyst Mark Hughes maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $43 to $45 on Feb. 26, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

analyst Mark Hughes maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $43 to $45 on Feb. 26, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%. B. Riley Securities analyst Bryce Rowe downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $47 on Jan. 8, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Bryce Rowe downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $47 on Jan. 8, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Recent News: On Feb. 22, Main Street Capital posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

The Western Union Company WU

Dividend Yield: 6.69%

6.69% BMO Capital analyst Rufus Hone maintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $12 to $13 on Feb. 7, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

analyst Rufus Hone maintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $12 to $13 on Feb. 7, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%. UBS analyst Timothy Chiodo assumed a Neutral rating with a price target of $14 on Oct. 20, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Timothy Chiodo assumed a Neutral rating with a price target of $14 on Oct. 20, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. Recent News: On March 5, Visa disclosed a 7-year agreement with Western Union.

