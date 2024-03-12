Zuckerberg's Real Dilemma Is In His Closet: 'How Many Onesies Are Too Many?' He Quips Meta's Ray Ban Glasses

Loading... Loading...

Showing his quirky side once more, Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO on Monday shared a video in which he could be seen using Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses for showing off his closet.

What Happened: Zuckerberg shared a 12-second video on Facebook, where he can be seen walking towards his closet and saying, "Hey Meta! Look and tell me how many onesies are too many?"

He then waits for a couple of seconds, saying, "Subjective," referring to the fact that there is no correct answer to his question.

See Also: Amazon Echo Frames vs. Meta’s Ray-Ban: Exploring the Latest in Smart Glasses for Everyday Americans

This wasn't the only video the Meta CEO shared on Monday. In fact, he dumped a series of videos showcasing Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses capabilities.

These videos include one in which he looked at Roosevelt Arch and asked the AI to provide him with the monument’s history, which the technology did.

In another video, he asked the AI to "explain how snow is made like a caveman," and the response was hilarious. It said, "Ogha Agha. Snow is made from water falling from the sky. Water falls down as rain or ice, and cold makes it turn white and fluffy. Wind blows, sun shines, and snow piles up on the ground. Ogha Agha, now we have snow."

In a separate video, he asked if horses feel cold in the snow, to which the Meta AI replied in an affirmative tone.

Loading... Loading...

He also used the glasses to identify Lone Mountain, which is also known as Big Sky Mountain. The Meta AI also gives information about the mountain’s peak elevation, which is 3,405 meters above sea level.

Why It's Important: In September last year, Meta released its new smart glasses, named the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, at its Connect launch event. Starting at $299, these glasses can take calls, play some music, help do live streams, and even search for things that you look at.

At the time, Zuckerberg said, “These are the first smart glasses that are built-in shipping with Meta AI in them. Starting in the U.S., you're going to get the state-of-the-art AI that you can interact with hands-free wherever you go.”

It was previously reported that with these glasses the Zuckerberg-led company aims to replace headphones with a personal audio system. The tech giant also intends to focus on the smart glasses functionality as a camera, considering it houses small camera lenses on each right temple, capable of taking 12-megapixel photos and 1080p videos.



Image Credits – Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Quest 3 Vs. Ray-Ban’s Meta Smart Glasses: Which Technology Will Get There First? That Is The Question