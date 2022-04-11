 Skip to main content

Meta Selects Qualcomm Chips For Ray-Ban Smart Glasses
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2022 9:58am   Comments
  • Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) looked forward to an alternative chip from Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) for the second model of the company's Ray-Ban smart glasses, the Information reports.
  • Meta targeted far greater control over its products' features, size, and battery life to compete with Apple by building its own power-efficient AR and VR chips.
  • Also Read: Read Why Qualcomm Failed To Mark AI Chip Debut With Meta
  • Meta wants to control critical technologies and reduce reliance on off-the-shelf silicon providers like Qualcomm, as per the Information. 
  • The in-house chip would enable various features, including taking high-quality photos and videos.
  • However, Meta's augmented reality chief Alex Himel felt that using it could delay the launch of the glasses, set for 2023. 
  • Meta's decision marked a setback for its in-house silicon unit Facebook Agile Silicon Team. 
  • Price Action: QCOM shares traded higher by 0.31% at $137.12 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

