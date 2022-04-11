Meta Selects Qualcomm Chips For Ray-Ban Smart Glasses
- Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) looked forward to an alternative chip from Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) for the second model of the company's Ray-Ban smart glasses, the Information reports.
- Meta targeted far greater control over its products' features, size, and battery life to compete with Apple by building its own power-efficient AR and VR chips.
- Meta wants to control critical technologies and reduce reliance on off-the-shelf silicon providers like Qualcomm, as per the Information.
- The in-house chip would enable various features, including taking high-quality photos and videos.
- However, Meta's augmented reality chief Alex Himel felt that using it could delay the launch of the glasses, set for 2023.
- Meta's decision marked a setback for its in-house silicon unit Facebook Agile Silicon Team.
