Donald Trump's Lawsuit Seeks To Unmask Consultants Who Reviewed Pulitzers Related To Russiagate Coverage

In one particular lawsuit, Donald Trump's legal team is revisiting a tactic from his presidency: chasing after anonymous sources.

Business Insider reported details from four depositions where Trump's lawyers interrogated journalists about the anonymous consultants who evaluated the Pulitzer Prizes awarded to the New York Times and the Washington Post.

These awards were given for reporting on Trump's ties to Russia, a subject of contention for the former president.

Trump's lawsuit, filed in December 2022 against the Pulitzer Prize Board, accuses it of defamation for honoring the two newspapers' investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election and its connections to Trump's campaign.

Trump has labeled the coverage part of a "Russia Collusion Hoax," despite findings from Robert Mueller and a U.S. Senate intelligence committee that identified numerous links between Russian efforts and the Trump campaign. The Pulitzer board's refusal to rescind the awards, despite Trump's demands, has only fueled his legal fire.

The depositions, part of Trump's broader legal strategy, highlight his ongoing battle against what he perceives as media bias and conspiracy.

Despite Trump's claims, the Pulitzer board has maintained the integrity of its review process, asserting that subsequent facts have not discredited the awarded stories.

The board's decision to conduct independent reviews, which affirmed the validity of the reporting by the New York Times and the Washington Post, remains a point of contention for Trump, who views the lack of transparency about the reviewers' identities as problematic.

This lawsuit is just one aspect of Trump's broader critique of the media and its coverage of his administration's alleged connections to Russia.

