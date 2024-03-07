Tesla Senior Exec Fires Back After Arson Attack Group Warns Of 'Green Capitalism,' Says EV Giant Creates Most Sustainable Factories

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc‘s TSLA Vice President of Public Policy and Business Development, Rohan Patel, has outlined the sustainability initiatives implemented by the EV giant at its gigafactory in Berlin amidst growing criticism and incidents of arson over environmental concerns.

What Happened: In a post on X, Patel emphasized the company’s commitment to building the most sustainable factories, including the one in Berlin.

“The entire point of Tesla is to create innovative zero emissions products and accelerate sustainable energy/transport. But in order to do that well, we also focus on creating the most sustainable factories along with a culture to do the right thing in our community,” he wrote.

Patel highlighted that the factory in Berlin utilizes 2.28 cubic meters of water per vehicle, which is 33% less than the industry average. Additionally, all industrial water at the factory is recycled.

He also noted that the facility boasts over 8 MW of installed solar capacity and actively engages in tree-planting efforts, exceeding the rate of construction. Patel stated that Tesla has already planted approximately 300 hectares of forest, with over 60% consisting of hardwood.

The factory employs over 12,000 individuals, many of whom commute using public transportation, including the shuttle train provided for Tesla employees from Erkner railway station.

Patel further highlighted the positive economic impact of the gigafactory on the local community. He mentioned that in 2022, the year production commenced at the factory, 6 million euros in trade taxes were paid to the municipality of Grünheide.

Additionally, Patel claimed that Brandenburg experienced the highest GDP growth rate among all non-city states in Germany during the first half of 2023, partly attributable to Tesla’s economic contributions.

Resumption Of Production: Production at Tesla’s gigafactory in Berlin has been temporarily suspended following an arson attack on Tuesday, resulting in a power outage. According to Reuters, the factory is not expected to have electricity restored until March 17. The incident, claimed by a far-left activist organization known as the Volcano Group, did not cause any injuries.

In a statement posted on the website kontrapolis.info, the Volcano Group explained their actions, citing concerns about the environmental impact of the factory caused by Tesla’s “green capitalism.”

Despite this setback, Patel expressed confidence in the resilience of the team in Germany and assured stakeholders that efforts are underway to restore operations.

In February, local residents near the factory voted against Tesla’s plans to clear trees for the expansion of the facility. However, Patel affirmed that the company remains committed to its expansion efforts despite the community’s decision.

Photo courtesy: Tesla