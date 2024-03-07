American Eagle Reports Upbeat Earnings, Joins Kroger, Burlington Stores And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 150 points on Thursday.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO rose during Thursday’s session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and issued strong three-year revenue outlook strategy.

American Eagle Outfitters posted adjusted earnings of 61 cents per share, beating market estimates of 50 cents per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $1.68 billion versus estimates of $1.66 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

American Eagle shares gained 5.4% to $24.72 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

MoneyLion Inc. ML rose 28.3% to $67.43 following strong quarterly sales.

CompoSecure, Inc. CMPO jumped 27.5% to $5.99 as the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results on Wednesday.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. RSI surged 25.6% to $6.77 as the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued strong revenue guidance for 2024.

OneSpan Inc. OSPN rose 24.9% to $11.97 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. CRBP gained 23.2% to $41.35.

Enhabit, Inc. EHAB surged 21.9% to $9.58 following strong quarterly results.

Rentokil Initial plc RTO climbed 19.2% to $32.94 after the company reported better-than-expected FY23 financial results.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. WVE rose 18.8% to $7.47. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Andrew Fein maintained WAVE Life Sciences with a Buy and raised the price target from $8 to $15.

The Honest Company, Inc. HNST gained 18.5% to $3.7301 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Dave Inc. DAVE gained 18.2% to $37.38.

The Chemours Company CC rose 16.5% to $25.67.

Arhaus, Inc. ARHS climbed 15.2% to $14.77 following upbeat quarterly results.

AudioEye, Inc. AEYE shares rose 13.8% to $7.89 after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO rose 13.5% to $9.82 following upbeat quarterly results.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. KIDS gained 13.1% to $ 30.45 following upbeat quarterly earnings.

Avangrid, Inc. AGR rose 12.7% to $36.15 after the company announced that the Unaffiliated Committee of its Board of Directors received a non-binding proposal from Iberdrola to acquire all common shares that it or its affiliates do not own for $34.25 in cash per share.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. WLY surged 11.5% to $36.92 following better-than-expected quarterly results.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. ETWO rose 10.5% to $4.4750. E2open announced initiation of a strategic review.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. DXPE gained 9.3% to $38.31 after reporting a fourth-quarter profit..

Novo Nordisk A/S NVO gained 8.6% to $ 135.51 after the company announced that a Phase 1 trial of its experimental drug Amycretin showed that participants lost 13.1% of their weight after 12 weeks.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. ASX rose 8% to $ 11.46.

Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL gained 7% to $220.15 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 adjusted EPS guidance.

The Kroger Co. KR climbed 6.9% to $53.99 after the company reported fourth-quarter EPS above estimates.

Yext, Inc. YEXT shares rose 6.1% to $6.32 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Tronox Holdings plc TROX rose 5.8% to $15.88.

