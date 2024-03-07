Neural Propulsion Systems Wins $17.5M Funding to Elevate Road Safety with Cutting-Edge Radar Technology

Loading... Loading...

Neural Propulsion Systems (NPS) announced it secured a $17.5 million Series B funding round.

Cota Capital leads the round with contributions from GM Ventures, the venture capital arm of General Motors Co. GM, and RTX Ventures, the venture capital arm of RTX RTX. This collaboration marks a transformative step in enhancing roadway safety (benefiting pedestrians, drivers, and all other traffic participants) and defense radar systems.

NPS will use the investment to further develop and apply its award-winning Atomic Sensing Platform to automotive radar technology. The platform provides significantly enhanced, reliable radar resolution and groundbreaking precision.

The improved performance stems from a new mathematical framework known as the Atomic Norm (AN), revolutionizing how the raw sensor data is processed into relevant information.

Dr. Behrooz Rezvani, Founder and CEO of NPS, said, "By harnessing the potential of our newly developed radar technology, we can potentially achieve performance enhancements that are over 10 times greater than current radar capabilities, putting us at the forefront of revolutionizing the $28 billion radar market. Our radar software works with all radar hardware and significantly improves the performance of existing sensing platforms with lower cost and more efficiency."

