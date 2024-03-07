Elon Musk's Lawsuit Against OpenAI Seems Like A 'Salve On A Bruised Ego,' Says OpenAI Investor Vinod Khosla

Loading... Loading...

Just days after slamming Marc Andreessen over his stance on Elon Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI, venture capitalist Vinod Khosla has now shared a series of posts responding to the Tesla CEO's comments about him.

What Happened: Khosla, who is an early OpenAI investor, on Wednesday took to X, formerly Twitter, saying, "Elon Musk said ‘Vinod doesn't know what he is talking about!" but can explain some points.

He then went on to say that Musk left OpenAI after reneging on his word to "cover whatever of the initial $1B anyone else doesn't provide." He made that decision simply because ChatGPT-parent won't get merged with his company, Tesla.

"This lawsuit seems like nothing more than @elonmusk trying to put some salve on a bruised ego because no one wanted him running @OpenAI. So what's left for him to do? Sue … @elonmusk once told @JeffBezos that you can't ‘sue your way to the moon.' @elonmusk you can’t sue your way to AGI! You'd be wise to take some of your own advice," Khosla posted.

He then spoke about OpenAI needing the secure venture-scale funding to create the expensive models."The only way to keep the non-profit mission was to create the subsidiary that ended up taking investor capital (including @khoslaventures)."

He said, "It was @elonmusk who pushed for the need for orders of magnitude more funding in order for OpenAI to compete with Google/DeepMind," and with regard to "openness," the tech mogul also agreed with Ilya Sutskever.

He concluded the thread by praising the tech billionaire who co-founded OpenAI in 2015 and left in 2018, saying, "admire @elonmusk's achievements at @tesla and @spacex. At @boringcompany and @neuralink I think there are better solutions but kudos for electrifying the world of cars and making space accessible."

Why It's Important: This conversation stems from Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI for their "stark betrayal" of the start-up's "Founding Agreement." The tech mogul also accused OpenAI of refining AGI to maximize profits, especially for its biggest backer, Microsoft Corporation.

The Tesla CEO has long been against OpenAI's relationship with the Satya Nadella-led company. He previously said, "They own the code, the weights, everything! And GPT runs in a Microsoft data center."

He has previously also alleged that Microsoft can "cut off OpenAI whenever they want."

