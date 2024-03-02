Sam Altman's OpenAI Fires Back At Elon Musk's Lawsuit: '...Stem From Elon's Regrets About Not Being Involved With The Company'

Loading... Loading...

ChatGPT-parent OpenAI has responded to Elon Musk’s lawsuit, suggesting that the Tesla CEO’s claims are rooted in his regret over not being part of the company’s current success.

What Happened: On Friday, OpenAI executives refuted Musk’s allegations in a lawsuit filed on Thursday, reported CNBC, citing an internal memo.

"We believe the claims in this suit may stem from Elon's regrets about not being involved with the company today," wrote OpenAI Chief Strategy Officer Jason Kwon in an internal memo on Friday.

Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015 but stepped down from its board in 2018. He is now suing Microsoft Corporation-backed OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman, among others, alleging that they have strayed from the company’s original mission of developing AI for the benefit of humanity.

Since releasing the ChatGPT to the public in late 2022, OpenAI has seen a meteoric rise, with a reported valuation of over $80 billion. Musk has long sought recognition for his pivotal role in OpenAI’s creation and has invested over $44 million in the company from 2016 through September 2020, according to the lawsuit.

While Kwon did not dispute Musk’s early role in OpenAI, he added that Musk at one point indicated he needed “full initial control and majority equity” and later suggested that OpenAI merge with Tesla.

Altman, in the memo, called Musk a hero but stated that the company’s mission continues.

Meanwhile, on Friday, an X user complained about the intricate corporate structure of the organization, saying that OpenAI is not a single entity but rather a network of eight different entities, including corporations, limited partnerships, and limited liability companies.

In response, Musk termed the ChatGPT-maker as a "Shell game, corporate edition."

Why It Matters: Over the last couple of years, Musk has persistently criticized Altman and OpenAI. The tech mogul has expressed vocal opposition to OpenAI’s shift from a non-profit to a profit-driven entity following his departure in 2018.

He has also been vocal about his disapproval of OpenAI’s collaboration with Microsoft on multiple occasions. "They own the code, the weights, everything! And GPT runs in a Microsoft data center," he said in November last year.

Now, Musk has taken legal action, alleging that OpenAI has betrayed the founding principles of the AU startup, especially due to its relationship with Microsoft. This lawsuit marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Musk and OpenAI.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock