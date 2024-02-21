Tesla Will Continue Expanding Giga Berlin Despite Local Vote Results: 'Zero Impact On Any Future Expansion'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA executive Rohan Patel on Wednesday said that the company’s expansion efforts at its gigafactory in Berlin, Germany, will continue despite the local community downvoting the proposal to cut trees for the purpose.

What Happened: “There is zero impact on any future expansion plans,” Patel said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. The executive added that the company would, however, continue to work with the community and stakeholders. Patel is vice president of Public Policy and Business Development at Tesla.

The executive argued that the zoning changes planned at the site pose no concerns of excess water use. The factory can recycle 100% of processed water, he said. Furthermore, the plans would potentially shift more freight traffic to expanded rail infrasture, thereby benefiting the environment, Patel said.

“I expect Elon Musk and the team will continue to invest in our Giga Berlin people, new innovations and improved products – and we'll keep strengthening the bond between Tesla and our local and regional educational and community institutions,” Patel said.

Why It Matters: Local citizens near Tesla’s gigafactory in Berlin voted against the EV giant’s intention to cut trees to make space for its factory expansion earlier this week.

This vote, although not binding, poses a significant challenge to Tesla's plans to double the plant's capacity for battery production to 100 gigawatt hours and car production to 1 million units annually. The decision is now left to local authorities.

According to Tesla's 2023 full-year report, Tesla's Berlin factory has a currently installed annual vehicle capacity of 375,000 Model Y SUVs. Earlier this month, it was reported that Tesla likely touched a weekly production of 6000 Model Y vehicles at the factory.

Giga Berlin, courtesy Tesla Inc

