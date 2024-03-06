How To Create Generative AI Themes For Google Chrome

Loading... Loading...

Alphabet Inc.'s Google Chrome browser has a new trick up its sleeve – generative AI themes. Google added the feature in a recent update after announcing it for its Pixel phones earlier in October.

What Happened: If you use the Google Chrome browser and want to add your own AI-generated custom themes, you can now do so.

Starting with Google Chrome version 121, users can enable the "Experimental AI" option to start using generative AI themes.

Given that Chrome's built-in themes can sometimes feel a bit boring, a generative AI theme can provide the freshness you probably need in the browser.

Note that this feature generates a custom wallpaper for you using AI, which is visible when you open a new tab. Once you start browsing, you will only see the tab color on the top.

How To Generate AI Themes For Google Chrome

With that out of the way, here's how to generate AI themes for Google Chrome. Note that this feature is currently available only in the U.S. for users who have signed into their Google accounts.

First, click the three-dot button on the top right, then go to Settings > Experimental AI .

> . Turn on Try out experimental AI features > Create themes with AI.

Now, here's how you can create generative AI themes for Chrome.

Open a new tab in Chrome.

Click the Customize Chrome button at the bottom, and then Create with AI .

button at the bottom, and then . Now, you can use your creativity to generate a new theme with a custom subject, style, and mood.

Once done, hit Create and choose from the results generated by Google's AI.

That's it. You can play around with the feature as much as you want; there are no restrictions.

Photo via Unsplash