Rivian To Cut Third Shift At Illinois Plant, Citing Improved Efficiency

Loading... Loading...

EV maker Rivian Automotive RIVN will reportedly discontinue the third shift at its Normal, Illinois plant starting next month in light of increased efficiency and subdued production outlook for FY24.

What Happened: Rivian, which currently employs approximately 8,000 workers in Normal, will be offering all hourly employees positions on the remaining two shifts, which will see an increase in capacity per shift, reported WGLT.

The shift assignments will be based on tenure, preference, and operational requirements, with employees allowed to provide feedback and submit their shift preferences. The company will shut down the plant in April to increase overall production capacity by about 30% and reopen with merely two shifts on April 28, the report added.

Rivian did not respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment at the time of publishing this report.

Why It Matters: Rivian expects to make 57,000 vehicles this year, largely in line with its production rate last year. In 2023, the company produced 57,232 vehicles and delivered 50,122.

The subdued production guidance, the company said in February, is partly owing to high interest rates dampening EV demand and other economic uncertainties.

Struggling Financials: Rivian reported a total revenue of $1.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023 and a net loss of $1.52 billion. The company ended the quarter with $9.37 billion in cash and cash equivalents, with a total liquidity of $10.47 billion, including an asset-based revolving credit facility.

The EV maker lost nearly $43,372 per vehicle delivered in the last quarter — up from nearly $31,000 in the previous quarter but significantly down from the $124,000 during the same period in 2022.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: Tesla Faces Uphill Battle: Morgan Stanley Analyst Adam Jonas Cuts Target Price, Forecasts Lower FY24 Sales Volume

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.