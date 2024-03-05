Want To Work At Elon Musk's xAI? The Tech Billionaire Is Looking For Software Engineers

Loading... Loading...

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup company, xAI Corp. is looking for software engineers for their London office.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Musk took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared a job application, originally posted by xAI founding member Toby Pohlen, saying, "Join the @xAI London office!"

See Also: Jeff Bezos Overtakes Elon Musk, Reclaims World’s Richest Person Title As Wealth Soars To $200B

As per the application, the job requires applicants to be experts in at least one programming language like Rust or C++, adept in TypeScript with expertise in React or Angular or both, maestro in modern CSS and in-depth knowledge of HTTP protocol.

Additionally, experience in gRPC, Kubernetes and UI and UX design could help applicants be distinct from other candidates.

"The role is based in our London office close to Piccadilly Circus underground station. We usually work from the office 5 days a week but allow for work-from-home days when required. Candidates must be willing to attend late meetings at least twice a week to coordinate with the rest of our team, which is based in California. This role includes semi-regular business trips to California," the application read.

Why It's Important: In January, it was reported that Musk's AI startup secured $500 million in funding commitment from investors. However, at the time, the tech billionaire debunked the reports saying, "This is fake news from Bloomberg."

In December last year, Musk's xAI faced backlash after the startup's AI chatbot, Grok, was accused of copying ChatGPT-maker OpenAI's codebase and mimicking its response.

Photo by Frederic Legrand – COMEO on Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Consumer Tech by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Doesn’t Give Family, Including His 75-Year-Old Mother, Early Access Or Discounts On Teslas, Saying, ‘The Price You See Is The Family Discount’