Disney CEO Bob Iger Confirms 'Avatar'-Based Land Coming To Disneyland Resort

Loading... Loading...

Walt Disney Co DIS CEO Bob Iger announced an "Avatar-based land" will be built at the company's Disneyland Resort at the Morgan Stanley Technology Media and Telecom Conference on Tuesday.

The Details: According to a report from Attractions magazine, Iger said at the conference that there is currently "only one ‘Avatar'-based land" among all of Disney's parks and a second "land" will be added to the Disneyland Resort in California.

The Avatar experience was first revealed during Disney's February 2023 earnings call.

"I'm thrilled to announce that we will be bringing an exciting ‘Avatar’ experience to Disneyland," said Iger on the 2023 call. "We'll be sharing more details on that very soon."

Related News: Why New York Community Bancorp Stock Is Tumbling

Is DIS A Good Stock To Buy?

An investor can make a few decisions when deciding whether a stock is a good buy. In addition to valuation metrics and price action which you can find on Benzinga's quote pages, there are factors such as whether or not a company pays a dividend or buys a large portion of its stock each quarter.

These are known as capital allocation programs. Disney pays a dividend, which yields 1.05% per year as of the closing price on March 5, 2024.

Buyback programs are different and highly variable. A company can approve a buyback program and purchase shares as it sees fit over the time in which the buyback was authorized.

Looking through the latest news on Walt Disney will often yield whether or not the company approved a buyback program recently. Buyback programs usually serve as a support for share prices, serving as a backstop for demand.

DIS Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Disney shares closed down at 0.72% at $112.87 at market close Tuesday.

Read Next: Billionaire Investor Mark Cuban Says, ‘If You Don’t Know AI, You Are Going To Fail’

Photo: Shutterstock