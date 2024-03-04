Nio Stock Is Hitting New 52-Week Lows: What's Going On?

Loading... Loading...

NIO Inc NIO shares are trading lower on Monday. Here’s a look at what’s going on.

What To Know: Nio is scheduled to report fourth-quarter financial results before the market opens on Tuesday. The company is expected to report a loss of 51 cents per share, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro. Last quarter, Nio beat EPS estimates, but missed analyst expectations on the top line.

JPMorgan and BofA analysts have already downgraded Nio shares in 2024. Analysts at Mizuho also cut their price target on the stock from $18 to $15 this year. Despite the negative analyst changes in recent months, the current average price target for Nio stock is $24.09, according to Benzinga data.

Nio reports delivery figures on a monthly basis. The EV maker already reported fourth-quarter deliveries of 50,045 vehicles, up 25% on a year-over-year basis. Nio also reported deliveries of 10,055 vehicles in January, and on Friday said it delivered 8,132 vehicles in February, which was down about 33% year-over-year.

Nio shares may also be facing selling pressure Monday after Tesla Inc’s TSLA China sales fell significantly last month. According to new data from the China Passenger Car Association, Tesla sold just 60,365 vehicles made in China in February, down 15.51% from January and down 18.87% on a year-over-year basis.

The broader EV industry has been battling headwinds in recent months amid slowing demand. Many of the legacy OEMs have pumped the brakes on electrification efforts and several other EV players have raised profitability concerns and delivered disappointing production guidance given the challenging environment for the EV space.

NIO Price Action: Nio shares are down approximately 41% year-to-date. The stock was down 7.27% at $5.35 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Nio.