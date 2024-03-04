Rivian R1T Makes Epic 3200-Mile Journey From Chicago To Nicaragua; Driver Thanks CEO RJ Scaringe For 'Great Machine'

Loading... Loading...

Michal Kozlik drove all the way from Chicago to Nicaragua, clocking over 3200 miles in an electric truck. On getting to his destination across five countries, the driver took to X to thank Rivian Automotive Inc CEO R.J. Scaringe for his electric R1T.

What Happened: “RJ Scaringe thank you for the great machine that made it all the way down to Nicaragua sliding down volcano,” Kozlik wrote on X on Friday. The post contained a picture of a green R1T against a volcano mountain. The picture also features a woman and two children in the frame.

More details on Kozlik are unavailable as of now. He did not respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment as of the time of publishing this report.

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Rivian has covered phenomenally long rides. The California-headquartered EV maker supplied two R1T test vehicles for filming the British television series ‘Long Way Up’ which debuted in 2020.

The series featured Hollywood star Ewan McGregor and his companion Charley Boorman on a motorbike adventure covering 13,000 miles over 100 days through 13 countries starting from the city of Ushuaia at the tip of South America to California.

Besides the R1T electric truck, Rivian also makes the R1S SUV and electric delivery vans. The company is now gearing up to unveil its new R2 vehicle on March 7 at an event in Laguna Beach. The new vehicle, an SUV priced around $48,000, will eventually enter production in 2026.

Photo via Shutterstock