Elon Musk Responds To Tesla Driver's Call For Apple Watch Unlocking Option After Trouble Over Dead Phone

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk on Saturday assured a driver who got locked out of their car that the option to unlock the car using a smartwatch will soon be integrated.

What Happened: Tesla driver Danielle got locked out of her Tesla after her phone died, thereby leaving her unable to use her personal phone as a phone key. She then used a phone at a massage place to call up her husband who then unlocked it from his phone.

“Not sure why the car can't be unlocked using an Apple Watch or other smartwatch. any chance this could be incorporated Elon Musk?,” she wrote on X. Musk responded to the user and said, “Sure.”

While Tesla does provide a key card to unlock the car in case the phone dies, the driver noted that she does not carry it around. The key card is meant for when the driver’s phone is not accessible, out of battery or to provide a third person temporary access to the vehicle.

The driver detailed that she didn’t expect her phone to die and carrying a key card around isn’t necessarily the solution. “Watch connectivity will solve this problem. this is the future, we should be going forward, not backwards,” she said.

Loading... Loading...

Unlocking Options: Tesla’s Model 3, Y, S, and X can support a total of 19 keys. The phone key allows the driver to lock and unlock their Tesla vehicles with their personal phone. The key card is designed to fit in a wallet and be used in case of emergencies. The key fob can also serve as a backup to the phone key.

Photo via Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: ‘That Is What Surprises People Most,’ Says Elon Musk After New Owner Says His Chunky Steel Cybertruck More Comfortable Than Model S