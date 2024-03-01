Tesla Delivery Delay? Your FSD Transfer Offer Remains Secure, Automaker Confirms

Loading... Loading...

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA announced the revival of full-self-driving (FSD) software transfers last month for customers delivering their new Tesla vehicles before the end of March. However, since then, estimated delivery times have changed, making new order holders concerned if they will be eligible to reap the offer’s benefits.

What Happened: The official Tesla handle took to X on Friday to clarify that customers who ordered a new Tesla but are concerned about losing out on the FSD transfer offer solely because the company extended wait times will still be able to take advantage of the offer.

The EV giant was responding to an X user who pointed out that the estimated delivery time when he ordered his new Model 3 a few weeks ago was within March but now has been postponed to May.

Why It Matters: Tesla’s full self-driving software is priced at a whopping $12,000. The option to transfer FSD is aimed at allowing existing customers to transfer their FSD to their new Tesla vehicle instead of being locked into an existing car due to the price of FSD.

Tesla previously offered the option for FSD users to transfer their software to new vehicles between July 20 and September 30 last year.

