Xi Jinping's 'Salami-Slicing' Tactics Against Taiwan: Republican Lawmaker Warns Of China's Steady Pressure

Xi Jinping‘s China has been employing a series of subtle yet impactful tactics to increase pressure on Taiwan.

What Happened: China has been using a series of tactics to increase pressure on Taiwan, as reported by Reuters. These tactics include the loss of a diplomatic ally, altering air routes in the Taiwan Strait, and increasing coast guard patrols around the Taiwan-controlled Kinmen islands.

These actions are seen as a response to the election of Vice President Lai Ching-te as the next president of Taiwan. China views Lai as a separatist and is using these tactics to limit Taiwan’s freedom of action.

U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) described these actions as a “salami-slicing effort” by China. He believes that China is gradually increasing pressure on Taiwan without resorting to direct military confrontation.

China has stated that the coast guard patrols are meant to ensure the safety of its fishermen. However, these actions are seen as part of a larger strategy to alter the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

Why It Matters: The recent actions by China are part of a series of escalations in the region. In January, China was accused of breaching Taiwan’s airspace with six balloons. In response, Taiwan changed its reporting method of Chinese military activities near its borders to prevent the “enemy” from exploiting the information gap for cognitive warfare.

These escalations have continued, with China’s coast guard boarding a Taiwanese tourist boat near the disputed Kinmen islands, sparking panic among the Taiwanese people. The Taiwanese military, however, stated that it did not intend to intervene.

The U.S. has also been involved in the situation, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulating the newly elected leader of Taiwan despite China’s objections. This has led to a strong response from the Chinese government, which criticized the U.S. for sending a “gravely wrong signal.”

