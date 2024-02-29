Canadian Lab Scientists Sacked For Transferring Secrets To China: Report

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, Canada reportedly terminated the employment of two scientists at a high-security infectious disease laboratory for sharing confidential information with China.

What Happened: The Globe and Mail reported on Wednesday that two scientists working at a high-security infectious disease laboratory in Canada were fired in 2021 for providing confidential information to China, as per Reuters. The paper cited a release of government documents after a prolonged dispute with opposition legislators who had requested information behind the dismissals.

The couple, Xiangguo Qiu and Keding Cheng, were reportedly seen as a “realistic and credible threat to Canada’s economic security,” according to the documents. The health minister at the time, Mark Holland, criticized the security breaches at the lab but stated that there was no risk to national security.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service concluded that Qiu “had intentionally transferred scientific knowledge and materials to China.” The scientists’ security permits were revoked in 2019 and dismissed in 2021. The news of the sackings, which were previously under investigation by the Canadian police, has only now been made public.

Why It Matters: This incident comes at a time of heightened tensions between Canada and China. In 2022, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused China of interfering in Canada’s federal elections. Furthermore, Canada has been actively monitoring and shooting down potential Chinese spy balloons in its airspace. This latest revelation will likely further strain the already frosty relationship between the two countries, especially since Canada has been seeking to increase its critical mineral production. This move has raised concerns about China’s involvement in Canadian affairs.

