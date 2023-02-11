Another Possible Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down Over Canada Saturday... What's Going On?

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said that it was monitoring yet another possible spy balloon Saturday, according to a report from CNN.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed on Saturday afternoon that an "unidentified object" had been shot down.

This comes after two potential spy balloons were recently shot down in U.S. airspace. The first traveled all the way across the country before being shot down over the Atlantic Ocean last Saturday. Then, a second balloon was found floating above Alaska and was shot down on Friday.

So What’s Going On?

U.S. officials have given some information regarding the first Chinese balloon that was shot over the Atlantic Ocean. According to the officials, the balloon was believed to have been more than 200 feet tall while fully inflated and carrying surveillance equipment the size of “two to three school buses” according to CBS.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled his planned visit to China after the balloon was shot down. Chinese officials, including Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, have said that the aircraft posed no threat and inadvertently entered U.S. airspace, according to PBS.

But, now after three foreign aircraft have been identified and shot down in North America in the last week alone, many will wonder if this is a sign of deteriorating relations with China.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden downplayed the severity of the balloon shot down over the Atlantic, saying it was “not a major security breach.” The president also said that he does not regret how the U.S. handled the situation, despite critics that say that he waited too long to shoot down the balloon.

For now, all we know is that three balloons have been found and shot down over North America in the last week or so. It’s not exactly clear if the balloons are in fact “spy balloons” or rather weather balloons that have flown off their path.

