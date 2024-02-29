Elon Musk Got So Annoyed By People Sending Him Starbucks Latte Tweets, He Deleted His Account In The Early Days

Loading... Loading...

Tech billionaire and X owner Elon Musk has revealed that he was initially amongst the first few thousand users on Twitter, but he ended up deleting his account because people were telling him about the Starbucks latte they just had.

What Happened: Musk revealed that he had "one of the very first Twitter accounts," when the microblogging social media platform had less than 10,000 users.

"Everyone was tweeting at me like what kind of latte they had at Starbucks. This seems like the silliest thing ever."

This forced him to delete the account and move on. However, even back then, Musk was relatively famous and someone tried to pretend to be him by taking over his deleted account and then tweeting in his name.

"A couple of friends of mine and Jasan Calacanis said, ‘Hey, you should really use Twitter to get your message out'."

They also told him someone was tweeting in his name and saying "crazy things."

Although it's unclear what Musk's original Twitter account was, the first tweet from his existing account, @elonmusk, is actually a clarification about someone impersonating him.

"Please ignore prior tweets, as that was someone pretending to be me 🙂 This is actually me."

"I'll say crazy things in my name," he quipped. Some might argue he has done that quite a bit.

Why It Matters: Musk has been quite vocal about his thoughts and opinions on X, formerly Twitter, even prior to his $44 billion acquisition of the service.

In fact, he has landed himself in hot water with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as well over his tweets alleging market manipulation over his infamous Tesla Inc. "Go-Private" and "Funding Secured" posts.

Musk had to agree to a $20 million settlement over this.

