Lucid Introduces 'Creature Comfort Mode' To Rival Tesla's 'Dog Mode' For Pets

EV maker Lucid Group Inc on Wednesday introduced its rival to Tesla Inc‘s “Dog mode” on its Air sedans, named the “Creature Comfort mode.”

What It Is: Similar to the ‘Dog Mode,’ the Creature Comfort mode allows the driver to set and maintain cabin temperature while they step away from their vehicles for the comfort of their pets.

The glass cockpit display within the car will display that the mode is engaged for the information of those who may pass by the vehicle. The new mode was introduced as part of the company’s latest software update.

The power windows and pedals will be disengaged in the mode to prevent any possible accidents and the Lucid mobile app will allow the driver to check the vehicle temperature and activation status in real-time.

The mode will disengage once the driver returns and opens the vehicle door. The mode will not disengage automatically until the battery is at 1%, leaving the driver with 4-5 miles of driving range to get to the nearest charging station.

Why It Matters: Tesla’s dog mode, in addition to maintaining cabin temperature, also allows the driver to check up on their pets with the interior cabin camera. However, live camera viewing is limited to about an hour or 15 minutes in some regions in a day.

