Elon Musk's X Opens Up Audio And Video Calling For All With Enhanced Privacy Feature

Elon Musk’s X, formerly Twitter, has revealed that the audio and video calling feature is now available to all users. The feature is available on the mobile app.

What Happened: The announcement was made on Thursday via @XNews. Users can control who can call them from the Direct Messages Settings. All accounts are able to make and receive calls. To make an audio or video call, users can tap on the phone icon in a Direct Message conversation. However, to be able to call another user they must have sent a Direct Message at least once before.

Enhanced call privacy is another new setting on X that helps protect users’ privacy. With this setting enabled, the IP address will be hidden from the people you call and receive calls from.

Why It Matters: Musk’s decision to introduce the audio and video calling feature on X is a significant move. The feature was initially announced in August and now, it is available to all users. This development was confirmed by an engineer at X, who stated that the feature would be rolled out to Android users on a specific date.

Musk’s commitment to X as an “everything app” was also evident when he announced in February that he would discontinue his phone number and solely use X for texts and calls. This further solidifies the importance of the audio and video calling feature as it is now a key part of Musk’s communication strategy.

