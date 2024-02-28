Tesla Lead Interior Designer Who Worked On Refreshed Model 3 Joins Aviation Startup As VP Of Design

Loading... Loading...

Peter Blades, the lead interior designer for Tesla Inc‘s TSLA best-selling Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, has joined aviation startup Skyryse as its Vice President of Design.

What Happened: Skyryse said on Wednesday that Blades, who also worked on the Semi concept and the 2017 Roadster, will now be responsible for the design of the company’s aircraft interiors including its Skyryse One. The Los Angeles-based company touts Skyryse One as the world’s first production fly-by-wire helicopter operated with a single control stick and two touch screens.

Skyryse CEO Mark Groden expressed his excitement about the new addition and said, “Until now, cockpit design has been an afterthought in aviation.”

Blades, who spent nearly a decade at Tesla, will be bringing his experience from the automotive industry to the aviation sector. He has previously worked with Nissan‘s Silicon Valley Research Center, SpaceX, Kia, and General Motors.

“To again have the chance to match this type of transformative technology with a fresh and new perspective on design is an amazing and humbling opportunity,” Blade said about his new role.

Why It Matters: Several key executives have left Tesla over the past year including former electrode engineering director Hieu Duong, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn, Dojo supercomputer project lead Ganesh Venkataramanan, and AI Infra & AI Platform Engineering Manager Tim Zaman.

