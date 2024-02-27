Toyota Issues Recall For Nearly 300K Trucks And SUVs Over Software Glitch Causing Unexpected Movement

Loading... Loading...

In response to concerns over unexpected movement in certain vehicles, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has announced a recall by Toyota Motor Corp TM (7203.T).

What Happened: On Tuesday, the NHTSA disclosed that Toyota would recall 280,663 pickup trucks and SUVs in the U.S. to address issues related to unexpected vehicle movement when the vehicles are in neutral and the brakes are not engaged, reported Reuters. The automaker will also provide a software update to resolve the problem.

The affected vehicles include certain Tundra, Tundra hybrids, and Lexus LX600 models manufactured between 2022 and 2024, as well as Sequoia SUVs produced last year. The software update for the transmission control ECU (electronic control unit) software will be provided free of charge by dealers.

Why It Matters: This is the third major recall by Toyota in the past year. In January, the automaker issued a “Do Not Drive” advisory for thousands of vehicles due to an exploding Takata airbag risk. This advisory affected specific Corolla, Corolla Matrix, and RAV4 models due to an urgent safety recall. Owners were urged not to drive these vehicles until the free safety recall repair was completed.

Before that, in December, Toyota recalled approximately a million vehicles in the U.S. due to issues with airbag deployment. The front passenger seat airbags in certain vehicles might not deploy in specific crashes due to a sensor manufacturing error, posing an increased risk of injury.

