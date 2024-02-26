What's Going On With Charter Communications, Altice USA Stock Amid Rumored Takeover?

Loading... Loading...

Altice USA, Inc. ATUS shares are rocketing higher after-hours amid reports that Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR is considering acquiring the company. Here’s a look at what’s going on.

The Details: According to a Bloomberg report, Charter is considering a takeover of the smaller cable-provider, Altice USA. The report stated Charter is working with its financial advisors as it explores the potential takeover to determine if the move makes sense.

However, according to a report from CNBC late Monday, sources close to the matter said that Altice was not approached by Charter to begin talks on a possible transaction.

Rumors of a potential takeover come as communication companies struggle to maintain subscriber counts. Charter Communication’s stock has fallen nearly 25% year-to-date and Altice shares were down by more than 40% year-to-date before reports of the takeover began circulating.

ATUS, CHTR Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Altice USA shares closed up more than 35.69% at $2.49 and are up an additional 8.84% after-hours at $2.71. Charter Communications shares ended the session down 2.26% at $292.84 and are down 0.90% after-hours at $290.02 at the time of publication.

