What's Going On With Charter Communications, Altice USA Stock Amid Rumored Takeover?

by Erica Kollmann, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 26, 2024 5:09 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • According to a Bloomberg report, Charter is considering a takeover of the smaller cable-provider, Altice USA.
  • The report states Charter is working with its financial advisors as it explores the potential takeover to determine if the move makes sense.
Loading...
Loading...

Altice USA, Inc. ATUS shares are rocketing higher after-hours amid reports that Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR is considering acquiring the company. Here’s a look at what’s going on.

The Details: According to a Bloomberg report, Charter is considering a takeover of the smaller cable-provider, Altice USA. The report stated Charter is working with its financial advisors as it explores the potential takeover to determine if the move makes sense.

However, according to a report from CNBC late Monday, sources close to the matter said that Altice was not approached by Charter to begin talks on a possible transaction.

Rumors of a potential takeover come as communication companies struggle to maintain subscriber counts. Charter Communication’s stock has fallen nearly 25% year-to-date and Altice shares were down by more than 40% year-to-date before reports of the takeover began circulating.

Related News: Why Coinbase Stock Is Moving Monday

ATUS, CHTR Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Altice USA shares closed up more than 35.69% at $2.49 and are up an additional 8.84% after-hours at $2.71. Charter Communications shares ended the session down 2.26% at $292.84 and are down 0.90% after-hours at $290.02 at the time of publication.

Image: LALAKA from Shutterstock

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsAfter-Hours CenterMoverswhy it's moving