Cristiano Ronaldo Faces Saudi Probe Over Alleged Obscene Gesture Post-Match: 'Everything Has Its Limits, No Matter How Famous You Are'

Cristiano Ronaldo could be in hot water again, this time in Saudi Arabia. The footballer is reportedly under investigation by the Saudi Football Federation for an alleged obscene gesture he made after a match.

What Happened: After Al-Nassr's 3-2 win over Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo was seen making a provocative hand gesture, The Telegraph reported on Sunday. This occurred after chants of “Messi” from Al-Shabab supporters, referring to Ronaldo’s long-time rival, Lionel Messi.

While the incident was not captured on television, it was recorded on social media. The Saudi Football Federation is reportedly investigating the matter, according to Saudi newspaper Asharq al-Awsat. The disciplinary committee is said to be facing a significant test, with no official response from the federation as yet.

Waleed Al Farraj, a prominent Saudi writer and television host, commented on the incident, saying, “Everything has its limits, no matter how famous you are. This is how the major leagues are.”

Al-Nassr, Ronaldo’s club, has not yet made any official statements about the investigation.

Notably, this is not the first time Ronaldo has faced criticism for his conduct in Saudi Arabia. Last year, he appeared to grab his genitals after a league defeat against Al-Hilal. Earlier this month, he was seen picking up an Al-Hilal scarf thrown at him, putting it in his shorts, and then throwing it away.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr as a free agent in late 2022 and currently is the top scorer in the league with 22 goals in 20 appearances. Al-Nassr is currently second in the league table with 52 points, trailing Al Hilal by four points with a game in hand.

Why It Matters: Ronaldo’s move to join the Saudi club Al Nassr in late 2022 was seen as a significant shift in the football world. The move was also seen as a sign of the decline of China’s football ambitions, which had previously attracted many elite players and coaches to the Chinese Super League.

Photo by Gevorg Ghazaryan on Shutterstock

