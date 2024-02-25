Mark Zuckerberg Says He's Not Responsible For Children's Addiction To Instagram And Facebook, In Response To Lawsuits

Loading... Loading...

In a court appearance in Oakland, California on Friday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, along with his legal team, argued against being personally liable in a series of lawsuits alleging that social media platforms under his leadership, including Facebook and Instagram, have contributed to addiction among children.

The lawsuits, initiated by parents and schools from over a dozen states, target both Zuckerberg and Meta, reported NBC Bay Area. The plaintiffs contend that Zuckerberg specifically had an obligation to publicly disclose findings regarding the risks of social media for children.

Zuckerberg's request to be excluded from personal liability in these cases, while not dismissing the lawsuits against Meta, underscores a significant legal debate about the extent of corporate executives' responsibilities.

According to Bloomberg, executives usually have protection from personal liability. However, exceptions exist.

As per a Business Insider report, court records reveal that Zuckerberg's lawyers argued that it is "a fundamental principle that individuals cannot be held personally liable for the acts or omissions of a corporation based merely on their status as corporate executives, directors, or shareholders."

And while a judge expressed skepticism towards the plaintiffs' arguments, the possibility remains that if Meta had a duty to disclose such information, Zuckerberg could be held accountable for concealing it, Bloomberg noted.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Elon Musk took a shot at both Meta and Disney, the latter of which cut ties with the social media platform X due to Musk's anti-Semitic remarks on the platform. The billionaire entrepreneur circulated an article by The Wall Street Journal entitled, "Meta Staff Found Instagram Tool Enabled Child Exploitation. The Company Pressed Ahead Anyway."

Musk commented alongside the link, "And yet Disney spends billions advertising with Meta."

