Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts' Views On 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the communication services sector.

TEGNA Inc. TGNA

Dividend Yield: 3.17%

JP Morgan analyst David Karnovsky reinstated a Neutral rating with a price target of $17 on Dec. 6, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Benchmark analyst Daniel Kurnos reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $22 on Oct. 30, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Recent News: On Feb. 8, TEGNA named Rick Rogala as president and general manager at WBNS, TEGNA's CBS affiliate serving Columbus, Ohio, effective Feb. 26.

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC

Dividend Yield: 3.17%

Barclays analyst Julien Roch maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $95 to $100 on Jan. 29, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $113 to $112 on Oct. 19, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Recent News: On Feb. 6, Omnicom Group posted better-than-expected quarterly results.

Gray Television, Inc. GTN

Dividend Yield: 4.03%

Guggenheim analyst Curry Baker maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $15 to $14 on Aug. 8, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Benchmark analyst Daniel Kurnos reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $19 on Aug. 7, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Recent News: On Feb. 20, Gray Television announced CFO Jim Ryan's upcoming retirement and appointment of Jeff Gignac to succeed him.

