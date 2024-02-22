Elon Musk Celebrates US 'Landing On The Moon' For First Time Since 1972: 'Congrats'

Loading... Loading...

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, lauds Intuitive Machines LUNR for their groundbreaking moon landing, marking a significant milestone in U.S. space exploration.

What Happened: On his social media platform X, Elon Musk congratulated Intuitive Machines for their successful lunar landing.

See Also: Elon Musk Says ‘Saudi Sugar Daddy’ Is Only Thing Keeping Lucid Alive, Warns Of Possible Rivian Bankruptcy Within 6 Quarters

This historic event, which took place on a Thursday, marks the first U.S. soft landing on the moon since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972. Notably, the landing was achieved by a private spacecraft, Odysseus, developed by Houston-based Intuitive Machines.

Immediately following the spacecraft’s touchdown near the lunar south pole, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson hailed the event as a “giant leap forward for all of humanity.”

Why It Matters: The journey of Intuitive Machines to the moon was not without its challenges. Last week, the launch of the Nova-C lunar lander was called off less than two hours before the scheduled liftoff on Wednesday. The launch was postponed for at least a day due to an irregularity in methane temperatures

However, the company successfully launched the lander on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida the following day.

The successful landing of Odysseus represents a significant leap in space exploration. It’s the first time a private spacecraft has achieved a soft landing on the moon, setting a new precedent for future lunar missions. The feat underscores the growing role of private companies in space exploration, previously dominated by government agencies like NASA. This triumph is regarded as a “giant leap forward for all of humanity.”

Read Next: Elon Musk Says 10-Fold Increase In Deliveries ‘Doable,’ But There’s A Catch: ‘It Is An Immense Amount Of Work’

Photo Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.