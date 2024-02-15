Intuitive Machines Stock Blasts Off After Successful Launch: What's Going On?

Loading... Loading...

Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR shares are trading higher Thursday after the company announced that its IM-1 mission Nova-C class lunar lander has successfully launched on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.

The Details:

Intuitive Machines said the IM-1 mission launched from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 1:05 a.m. ET on Thursday. It reached its intended orbit approximately 48 minutes later and established first communication with the lander at 1:59 a.m. ET.

Intuitive Machines also reported the lunar lander has achieved a stable attitude, solar charging, and radio communications contact with the company’s mission operations center in Houston.

“We are keenly aware of the immense challenges that lie ahead,” said Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus.

“However, it is precisely in facing these challenges head-on that we recognize the magnitude of the opportunity before us: to softly return the United States to the surface of the Moon for the first time in 52 years,” Altemus added.

The successful launch comes one day after the previous launch-attempt was called off less than two hours before the scheduled liftoff on Wednesday.

Related News: What’s Going On With Plug Power Stock Today?

LUNR Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Intuitive Machines shares are up 22.5% at $6.10 at the time of publication.

Image: Courtesy of SpaceX