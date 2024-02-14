SpaceX Halts Launch Of Intuitive Machines' Robotic Moon Lander Due To Technical Glitch

Loading... Loading...

The much-anticipated launch of a private U.S. moon lander has been postponed due to a technical issue. The mission, which is being closely watched as part of the U.S. Artemis moon program, has been rescheduled for the following day.

What Happened: The launch of the Nova-C lunar lander, developed by Intuitive Machines Inc LUNR, was called off less than two hours before the scheduled liftoff on Wednesday. The launch was postponed for at least a day due to an irregularity in methane temperatures, as reported by Reuters.

SpaceX, the private rocket and satellite company founded by Elon Musk, announced the delay on Tuesday night. The issue was detected before the loading of the Falcon 9 rocket, which is set to carry the Nova-C lander.

The exact nature of the methane issue and its potential impact on the rocket’s performance have not been disclosed. The launch was scheduled for 12:57 a.m. EST on Wednesday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The new launch time is set for 1:05 a.m. EST on Thursday.

The Nova-C lander, named Odysseus, is intended to conduct the first U.S. lunar touchdown since the Apollo missions and the first by a privately owned vehicle. This mission is a key part of NASA’s Artemis moon program, which aims to return astronauts to the moon before China’s planned crewed mission.

Why It Matters: The delay of the Nova-C lunar lander’s launch is the latest in a series of setbacks for private space companies. Just last month, Astrobotic Technology‘s lunar lander experienced a propulsion system leak on its way to the moon. This was the third time a private company failed to achieve a “soft landing” on the lunar surface, following similar unsuccessful attempts by companies from Israel and Japan.

These incidents highlight the risks associated with NASA’s increasing reliance on the commercial sector to achieve its spaceflight goals. The success of the Nova-C mission is crucial for the U.S.’s space exploration ambitions, especially in light of India’s successful moon landing, which has also been seen as a significant milestone for the U.S.’s Artemis lunar mission.

