Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon's Committee Move Sparks Dissatisfaction, Top Investment Bankers Mull Departure: Report

Loading... Loading...

Two of Goldman Sachs Group Inc‘s GS top investment bankers are reportedly considering leaving the firm. The bankers are allegedly unhappy about being left out of a new operating committee set up by CEO David Solomon.

What Happened: The exclusion of Mark Sorrell and Gonzalo Garcia from the new committee has prompted them to contemplate leaving the investment bank. Sorrell, the co-head of mergers and acquisitions, and Garcia, the co-head of European investment banking, are both considering this move, reported the Financial Times.

The new committee, established by Solomon earlier this year, is intended to promote a new generation of leaders at Goldman and streamline decision-making. The committee includes about a dozen members, among them tech banker Kim Posnett, private equity specialist Pete Lyon, and Marshall Smith from the healthcare team.

See Also: Edward Snowden Says ‘Unpopular But True’ That Bitcoin Is ‘Most Significant’ Monetary Advance Since Coinag

If Sorrell and Garcia do resign, they will join a list of high-profile departures under Solomon’s leadership. This comes after a challenging year for the Wall Street firm, which saw a loss-making venture into consumer lending and a prolonged slowdown in investment banking revenues.

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Why It Matters: Goldman Sachs has been through a series of significant changes and challenges in recent times. In October, the bank was reportedly reconsidering its venture into consumer lending, a move initiated by launching a joint savings account with Apple. The bank faced internal dissent and operational challenges, prompting a reevaluation of this strategic direction.

Solomon’s hobby as a DJ had also come under fire, with reports suggesting it was a distraction from his primary role. Solomon decided to retreat from DJing roughly a year ago, amid escalating media scrutiny.

Additionally, in August, John Rogers, a Goldman Sachs executive dubbed the “CEO Whisperer,” stepped down after nearly 30 years at the Wall Street firm. Rogers’ departure was part of a series of executive changes at Goldman Sachs, indicating a significant shift in the bank’s leadership.

Read Next: Donald Trump Sells $2.4M In ETH, ‘Dogecoin killer’ Shiba Inu Experiences Surge In Whale Inflows And More: This Week In Crypto

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.