Man Who Paid $9K For Trump's Autographed Shoes Gets Chance To Meet Ex-President At Mar-A-Lago

The man who paid a hefty sum for a pair of autographed shoes from Donald Trump is now set to meet the former president at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

What Happened: Roman Sharf, the CEO of Luxury Bazaar, a luxury watch dealer, paid $9,000 for a pair of Trump’s autographed golden sneakers. He has now been invited to meet the former president, reported the New York Post.

Talking to Piers Morgan, Sharf, a big Trump fan, said he was surprised by the backlash over his purchase. He also clarified that he is not a Russian oligarch, as initially reported, but a U.S. citizen, born in Ukraine, and a military veteran.

Sharf won the “Never Surrender high-tops” at Philadelphia's Sneaker Con. Despite not fitting him, he has been offered $20,000 for the shoes he plans to take to Mar-a-Lago.

He also expressed his disappointment at the political division brought to light by this incident.

Trump’s shoe line, which includes a limited edition of 1,000 pairs of high-tops and a low-top style in either “T-Red” or “POTUS” white, sold out in less than two hours. The high-tops, featuring an American flag detail on the back, were sold for $399.

Sharf is looking forward to his meeting with Trump and plans to discuss the former president’s strategy to defeat President Biden in the upcoming election.

Why It Matters: Trump’s shoe line was launched at the “Greatest Sneaker Show On Earth” in Philadelphia, a day after he was hit with a $355 million fine. The line also includes a “Victory47” cologne and perfume, each selling for $99.

The shoes have already been sold out, with resellers asking for prices ranging from $1,500 to $45,000 on eBay. However, experts are divided on whether the shoes will hold their value in the long run, with some predicting a drop in value over a year.

