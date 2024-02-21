Apple Says It Has Rebuilt The iMessage Cryptographic Protocol From 'Ground Up' To Thwart Quantum Computing Threat

Loading... Loading...

In a bid to fortify its messaging platform against potential quantum computing decryption, Apple Inc. AAPL has introduced a new security upgrade for iMessage.

What Happened: The new security protocol, dubbed PQ3, is a significant overhaul of the iMessage cryptographic protocol. This move is indicative of U.S. tech companies preparing for the potential impact of quantum computing on current encryption methods, reported Reuters.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant asserts that its encryption algorithms are cutting-edge and have not been successfully breached. However, the emergence of quantum computers, which leverage the properties of subatomic particles, have become a subject of concern for government officials and scientists.

See Also: Elon Musk Taunts OpenAI, Apple’s Animation, Nvidia’s Triumph, Ark’s Strategy Revamp And More: This Week In AI

"More than simply replacing an existing algorithm with a new one, we rebuilt the iMessage cryptographic protocol from the ground up," Apple stated in a blog post on Wednesday. "It will fully replace the existing protocol within all supported conversations this year."

Why It Matters: The development of quantum-resistant encryption is a crucial step for tech companies, as quantum computers could potentially render current encryption methods obsolete. This upgrade by Apple is a proactive measure to address the potential threat posed by quantum computing, the report noted.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the EU’s antitrust threat over Apple’s iMessage was dismissed, with the commission ruling that it does not qualify as a “gatekeeper service” under the Digital Markets Act or DMA.

On the other hand, a recent report suggested that the Chinese government may have influenced Apple’s decision to introduce RCS support to iMessage in 2024. This move challenges previous assumptions that European pressure was the primary driver behind this decision.

Image Credits – Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: US Supreme Court Just Saved Apple $503M After Putting An End To A 14-Year-Long Legal Battle

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.