Is Apple Trying To Make It Easier For Android Users To Import Playlists From Spotify And Other Platforms?

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL has been reportedly testing a new feature that would allow users to easily import playlists from Spotify and other music streaming services into Apple Music.

What Happened: The feature is currently being tested in the beta version of Apple Music on Android, according to reports from users on Reddit. The integration is being facilitated by a third-party service called SongShift, which has been available for several years, 9to5Mac reported.

Users on Reddit have reported a new prompt in the Apple Music for Android app, asking if they want to “add saved music and playlists you made in other music services to your Apple Music library.” There is also a new option for this in the Apple Music settings on Android.

See Also: Taylor Swift’s Anti-Hero To Drake’s Rich Flex: These Are The Most-Streamed Songs Of 2023 On Apple Music

The integration is currently only available for some users in the Apple Music for Android beta and still appears to be in the early testing phase. It is unclear if Apple plans to bring this integration to the iPhone version of Apple Music.

Why It Matters: This move by Apple could be seen as a strategic effort to attract more users to its music streaming service, especially in light of the intensifying competition in the music streaming industry.

Last year, it was reported that Spotify currently holds the top position, but Apple Music and Amazon Music are rapidly closing the gap, according to data released by Music Business Worldwide.

Meanwhile, in November 2023 Apple discontinued its $5 monthly Voice Plan for Apple Music, which was designed to enable Siri voice command access to its catalog.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Apple Sweetens The Mix For Artists With 10% Royalty Bonus For Spatial Audio On Apple Music: Report

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo by nikkimeel on Shutterstock