MrBeast Buys Hearing Aids For 1,000 Hard Of Hearing And Deaf People In Latest Video

YouTuber MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, paid for hearing aids for 1,000 deaf people, according to a video posted on his channel, which often showcases his philanthropy.

In the video posted on Saturday, Donaldson says that he spent about $3 million getting the latest technology to help deaf and hard of hearing people of various ages and backgrounds.

Donaldson is also seen giving away thousands of dollars in cash and a few gifts, including a jet ski and Taylor Swift tickets.

In response to the video, one viewer commented, "Can we just appreciate what he is doing I'm sure a lot of people would want to change the world, but Jimmy is changing it with huge respect."

"Went from filming challenges outside your home with your friends to helping thousands of people across the globe. That's just incredible," another wrote.

Earlier this year, Donaldson paid off cataract surgeries for 1,000 visually impaired people.

"We're curing a thousand people's blindness," Donaldson said in a video.

The video showed before-and-after footage of patients from Jamaica, Honduras, Namibia, Mexico, Indonesia, Brazil, Vietnam, and Kenya.

According to a Forbes report, Donaldson made an estimated $54 million in 2021.

Photo: Shutterstock