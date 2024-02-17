Kim Jong Un's Sister Proposes Summit With Fumio Kishida, Potentially Disrupting Japan-US-South Korea Relations

Loading... Loading...

In an unexpected move, Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has proposed a summit with Japan. This proposal could potentially disrupt the tripartite alliance between Japan, the U.S., and South Korea, but it could also pave the way for friendlier relations between Japan and North Korea.

What Happened: Kim Yo Jong issued a statement through state media, urging Japan to let go of “the already settled abduction issue,” as reported by Nikkei Asia on Saturday.

The statement suggests that this move would pave the way for a visit to North Korea by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

However, Japan has expressed its inability to accept such a precondition. The proposed summit and its conditions are widely perceived as an attempt by North Korea to create a rift in the alliance between Japan, the U.S., and South Korea.

Why It Matters: This development comes in the wake of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida’s efforts to arrange a meeting with Kim Jong Un.

Kishida’s push for a summit is seen as a crucial step to salvage his weakening leadership, with his approval rating dipping below 30% due to a domestic political funding scandal.

Meanwhile, North Korea has been escalating tensions in the region, with a series of cruise missile launches, the fifth such incident in recent weeks. This has raised security concerns in the region, with the South Korean military and the U.S. closely monitoring North Korea for any additional signs or activities.

