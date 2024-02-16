Apple Latest iOS 17.4 Update Limits Progressive Web Apps In EU Citing User Security

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL recently confirmed that it has intentionally hindered the functionality of Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) in its latest iOS 17.4 update for users in the European Union (EU).

What Happened: EU users first noticed the issue when the initial iOS 17.4 beta was launched. The PWAs, also known as “Home Screen web apps” by Apple, were not functioning as expected. Subsequent beta versions worsened the situation, with no improvements in the latest beta, reported Apple Insider on Thursday.

Apple remained silent on the matter until it updated the Q&A section on its developer website about the EU changes. The company attributed the issue to the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and clarified that the PWAs will not be restored to their previous state in the EU.

Apple explained that to comply with the DMA, it had to undertake significant engineering work, adding over 600 new APIs and various developer tools for the EU. Based on WebKit and its security architecture, the company’s traditional iOS system support for Home Screen web apps was removed due to the DMA’s requirements.

Why It Matters: The recent changes by Apple in the EU are part of its efforts to comply with the DMA. Apple had rolled out the third beta version of iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 for developers, introducing a range of new features and significant changes primarily aimed at the EU. These changes include alternative app marketplaces, different payment systems, third-party browser engine support, and NFC access for banks and payment providers, exclusive to the EU and unavailable in other regions.

