What's Going On With Plug Power Stock Today?

Plug Power, Inc. PLUG shares are trading higher Monday. The company announced it has delivered several liquid hydrogen portable refuelers to transit agencies and trucking fleet customers.

What To Know:

Plug Power delivered several HL-450D-P hydrogen refueling stations which operate on a portable platform that can be quickly deployed to support fleet vehicle hydrogen refueling at either 350 bar or 700 bar.

Plug describes the product as designed to reduce infrastructure costs and deployment time for medium-duty and heavy-duty hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and customers for this solution include fleet vehicle operators, such as mass transit agencies that operate buses, trains, ferries and more, as well as logistics companies and retail distributors.

“Our portable refueler product is a prime example of Plug’s cutting-edge innovation driving cost-effective adoption of hydrogen in hard-to-abate sectors like transportation,” said Andy Marsh, Plug CEO.

“With minimal upfront costs, mass transit authorities, logistics companies, and retailers can now quickly pop up low-carbon hydrogen refueling infrastructure to support their fleets,” Marsh added.

PLUG Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Plug Power shares are up 5.2% at $4.55 at the time of publication.

