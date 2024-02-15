Ex-Trump Attorney Michael Cohen Recounts Trump's Initial Disdain For Daughter-In-Law Now Tapped For RNC Role: 'He Didn't Want Eric To Even Marry Her'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent podcast, Michael Cohen, former personal attorney to Donald Trump, revealed that the ex-president had a negative view of Lara Trump, his daughter-in-law, for years.

What Happened: Cohen, in an episode of the “Political Beatdown” podcast by the MeidasTouch Network, said that Donald Trump initially disapproved of Lara Trump, the wife of his son Eric Trump, reported HuffPost on Thursday.

“He didn’t want Eric to even marry her,” Cohen said, adding that Donald Trump had someone else in mind for Eric Trump from within the Trump Organization.

According to Cohen, Lara Trump was not favored by Donald Trump’s other children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, who also mocked her appearance.

However, Donald Trump’s opinion changed after he saw Lara Trump on TV, speaking highly of him. From that moment, as Cohen described it, Donald Trump’s attitude towards Lara Trump became very positive.

Cohen also questioned Lara Trump’s qualifications for her new role, suggesting that her appointment is solely to give Donald Trump control over the funds raised.

Why It Matters: This revelation from Cohen comes at a crucial time, as Lara Trump is being considered for a key role within the Republican National Committee (RNC). This has raised concerns about Trump’s potential influence on the upcoming election.

In a separate development, Lara Trump had previously expressed her willingness to serve as vice president if Donald Trump were to win the 2024 persidential election.

