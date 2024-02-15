Can You Create A Masterpiece In Seconds? This New Tool From Stability AI Promises Superfast Image Creation

Loading... Loading...

To maintain its competitive edge, Stability AI has launched a new image-generating model, Stable Cascade, which is expected to outperform its predecessor, Stable Diffusion.

What Happened: The new model, a breakthrough in AI, is being hailed for its speed and power. It is anticipated to be more efficient than its predecessor, which forms the foundation of many other text-to-image generation AI tools, reported The Verge.

Unlike the flagship Stable Diffusion models, Stable Cascade is not a single large language model. It is composed of three different models, operating on the Würstchen architecture. This model can generate images and their variations, enhance the resolution of existing images, and perform text-to-image editing functions such as inpainting and outpainting.

See Also: Apple Vision Pro Apps Cross The 1,000 Milestone Amid Reports Of Early Buyers Returning Their Headsets

Stability AI has made the new model available on GitHub for researchers but not for commercial use. This release comes at a time when tech giants like Google and Apple are also launching their own image-generation models.

Stability Cascade is designed to be faster and more efficient. It takes approximately 10 seconds to create an image, compared to the 22 seconds required by the current SDXL model. The new model’s three-stage architecture compresses text prompts into smaller code pieces, reducing the memory and training time required.

Why It Matters: Stability AI, known for popularizing the stable diffusion method, has been the subject of several lawsuits. A lawsuit filed by Getty Images against Stability AI is scheduled to go to trial in December, alleging that Stable Diffusion was trained on copyrighted data without permission from rights holders. The company began offering commercial licenses through a subscription in December, citing the need to fund its research.

The introduction of Stable Cascade comes after Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion was used to create a fake passport for a non-existent woman, raising concerns about the potential misuse of AI-generated content.

Stability AI’s CEO, Emad Mostaque, has previously highlighted the uncertainties surrounding AI development and its potential impact on society. The company’s latest model could intensify the debate around AI’s capabilities and ethical implications.

Stability AI faces competition from other AI image-generating models, such as OpenAI’s Dall-E 3 and Google’s Search Generative Experience.

Read Next: Forget Photoshop, Apple’s New AI Tool Magically Animates Images With Just Words

Image by Stable AI

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.