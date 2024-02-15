Prabowo Subianto, Once Shunned By US, Claims Victory In Indonesian Presidential Race Despite Human Rights Controversy

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, Prabowo Subianto, a former general with a controversial human rights record, has declared victory in the Indonesian presidential election.

What Happened: Subianto, 72, announced his victory on Wednesday in Jakarta, Indonesia, as reported by Politico. The official results are yet to be declared, and his opponents have not conceded defeat.

Subianto, who was once banned from entering the United States due to his human rights record, served as a general during the Suharto dictatorship. He has been linked to allegations of torture and disappearances, which he vehemently denies.

Unofficial tallies from Indonesian polling agencies indicate that Subianto has secured 57% to 59% of the votes, with over 80% of the votes counted. The official count may take up to a month to complete, but quick counts have historically provided an accurate picture of the election results in Indonesia.

Subianto, who needs more than 50% of all votes cast and at least 20% in each of the country’s provinces to avoid a runoff, has promised a victory for all Indonesians.

The election results have raised concerns about the future of democratic values in Indonesia, the world’s third-largest democracy. The country’s next leader will inherit a growing economy and ambitious infrastructure projects, including relocating the nation’s capital to Borneo.

Why It Matters: The Indonesian presidential election has been a topic of global interest. Its strategic location and vast resources make it a key player in international affairs. The election also saw a unique use of social media, with candidates leveraging platforms like TikTok to connect with the crucial youth vote.

If confirmed, Subianto’s victory could have significant implications for Indonesia’s future, given his controversial past and the concerns raised about the erosion of democratic values.

Image by Sumarno Sumarno via Shutterstock

