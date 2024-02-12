Worried Apple Vision Pro's Wi-Fi And Bluetooth Could 'Cook' Your Brain? Here's What You Should Know

Loading... Loading...

Apple Vision Pro comes with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity support, and some users might have concerns about radio frequency (RF) radiation since it is worn on the face. However, there's no reason for users to be spooked.

What Happened: An Apple Insider analysis has dismissed concerns that RF radiation from the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips in the Apple Vision Pro could be harmful.

It explained that RF radiation differs from ionizing radiation, which can break chemical bonds, ionize atoms, and damage DNA. Apple Inc.'s AAPL Vision Pro is not radioactive and does not contain anything that is radiologically decaying in a significant way.

The device has low-power Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips that transmit and receive RF radiation. However, the RF radiation levels emitted by the Apple Vision Pro are significantly lower than those that could potentially cause tissue damage.

See Also: Apple Vision Pro’s In-Flight Experience Is So ‘Wild’ Even Microsoft Execs Are In Awe

Both the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have confirmed that there is no compelling scientific evidence to suggest that the weak RF signals from electronic devices like smartphones and wearables can cause adverse health effects.

The report also highlighted that there has not been a statistically significant increase in cancers attributable to these technologies since the introduction of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The report concluded by reassuring users of the Apple Vision Pro that they do not need to worry about RF radiation exposure. The risk is minimal due to the extremely low broadcast power, the directionality of the transmitters in the device, and the distance from the user.

Why It Matters: Smart devices, like the Apple Vision Pro, communicate by transmitting radio waves through a network of fixed antennas called base stations.

These radiofrequency waves are electromagnetic fields, and unlike ionizing radiation such as X-rays or gamma rays, they cannot break chemical bonds or cause ionization in the human body, according to a World Health Organization fact sheet.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Apple Vision Pro Could Cannibalize iPad Down The Line, Says Mark Gurman: Tim Cook Has His Work Cut Out

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Mylo Kaye on Unsplash