Tesla Boycott Super Bowl Ad Earns Regulator's Ire: 'Did Not Grant Permission To Use NTSB Seal'

Loading... Loading...

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Monday denied all involvement in the production of the advertisements screened at the Super Bowl championship on Sunday calling for a boycott of Tesla Inc TSLA.

What Happened: The independent government investigative agency said in a statement that it does not endorse the work of The Dawn Project which produced the advertisements or authorize the use of its seal in ads. The agency has further asked the group to stop using its seal, terming it “unlawful.”

“Contrary to Federal law, you did not obtain, and the NTSB did not grant, permission to use the NTSB Seal in your Super Bowl LVIII commercial or on any other materials. Moreover, your unauthorized use of the NTSB's seal spuriously implies endorsement of your company and/or message by the NTSB,” the NTSB said in a letter to The Dawn Project while also flagging a portion of the advertisement where the agency’s logo is on display.

Why It Matters: The Dawn Project, founded by tech billionaire Dan O’Dowd, says its primary objective is to ensure software safety across applications. In the two ads released by the group at the Super Bowl championship, the group alleged that Tesla failed to act despite the group flagging multiple concerns about the safety of its full self-driving software and urged for a boycott of the company.

“When you buy a new Tesla you are financing and enabling Elon Musk to put a dangerous, unfinished, product on our public roads,” O’Dowd said in a statement on Sunday. “Boycott Tesla now to keep your kids and families safe from Tesla's self-driving cars."

Photo Courtesy: T. Schneider On Shutterstock.com

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Shuts Down Snoop Dogg’s Request For Free Tesla: ‘Everyone Pays Full Price … Including Me’