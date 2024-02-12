Israeli Air Strikes In Gaza To Free Two Hostages Leave 37 Dead

Loading... Loading...

Israel has conducted air strikes in Rafah, Gaza, to free two hostages, resulting in the deaths of at least 37 people. This operation has raised concerns. The White House stated that U.S. President Joe Biden advised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against launching a military operation in Rafah without ensuring the safety of the roughly 1 million people sheltering there.

What Happened: The Israeli military, in a special forces operation, free

d two hostages in Rafah, as reported by Reuters. The operation, which involved airstrikes, resulted in the deaths of 37 people and numerous injuries in the southern Gaza city.

The hostages, Fernando Simon Marman and Louis Hare, were kidnapped by Hamas from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak on Oct. 7. They were freed in good condition and taken to the Tel Hashomer Medical Complex.

The operation, a joint effort by the Israel Defence Force (IDF), Israel’s domestic Shin Bet security service, and the Special Police Unit in Rafah, was described as “very complex” by Israeli military spokesman Lt Col. Richard Hecht, he said “It was a very complex operation. We've been working a long time on this operation. We were waiting for the right conditions.”

The hostages were held on the second floor of a building, which was breached with an explosive charge during the raid, accompanied by heavy gunfire with surrounding buildings.

Simultaneously, an airstrike was carried out to facilitate the extraction of the forces. The airstrikes caused widespread panic in Rafah, with residents fearing an Israeli ground offensive.

Why It Matters: The recent events in Gaza are a culmination of a long-standing conflict. Hamas, the governing force in Gaza, had proposed a ceasefire plan that included the release of Israeli hostages, the reconstruction of Gaza, and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces. However, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu rejected these terms, stating that there is “no substitute for victory.”

Despite diplomatic efforts to revive ceasefire talks, Israel continued its bombing campaign, leading to further casualties. The U.S. has been vocal in its criticism of Israel’s military response, with aid organizations warning that an attack on Rafah would have catastrophic consequences, as it is the only remaining relatively safe area in an enclave severely affected by Israel’s military offensive.

The recent events in Gaza have sparked international concern, with Egypt warning of “dire consequences” of a potential Israeli military assault on Rafah. The situation in Gaza remains tense, with the international community urging for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

