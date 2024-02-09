Custom Car Builder Rolls Out 'Ridiculously Amazing' Tesla Cybertruck Mounted On Giant Tracks, Teases Test Drive Video

Loading... Loading...

Custom vehicle builder and social media personality Dave Sparks on Thursday revealed his own, customized version of the Tesla Cybertruck — mounted on tracks.

What Happened: “When the vehicle is the exact same shape as the tracks 😍 This is one of the most ridiculously amazing things that we have ever built,” Sparks wrote on X.

The pictures posted by Sparks show the angular stainless steel body of the Cybertruck mounted on triangular tracks. The tracks significantly expand the width of the vehicle as a whole while simultaneously making the Cybertruck body look smaller.

“I am more excited to drive this than anything I have driven in a very long time,” Sparks said. The vehicle is yet to debut on Sparks’ YouTube channel called ‘Sparks Motors.’

Sparks has about 592,000 subscribers on YouTube. In his latest video, he customized a cabover truck giving it a new face. Before that, he unveiled the world’s largest school bus mounted on snow tracks.

The customized Cybertruck is already garnering curiosity among social media users with one even terming it “badass.” However, what Sparks intends to experiment with the new custom-built vehicle is yet to be seen.

Sparks’ YouTube channel did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

About The Cybertruck: The Cybertruck is the latest offering from EV giant Tesla. The company started delivering these vehicles with a current starting price of $79,990 only in late November.

During Tesla’s fourth-quarter earnings call in January, Supply Chain Vice President Karn Budhiraj said that the conversion rate of reservations to orders for the Cybertruck since first deliveries has been ‘very encouraging.’

"If the trend continues as it is very likely to be, we will soon [sell] out all the builds in 2024," the executive said.

According to the company’s official update from October, Tesla had over a million reservations for the vehicle. However, particularly how many reservations have been converted to orders thus far is unknown.

Photo via Shutterstock